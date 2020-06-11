Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes

Lowes

Kobalt 24-Volt Max Jobsite Blower
$39.00 $79.00
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 06/23/20
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this Kobalt 24-Volt Max Jobsite Blower for only $39.00 with free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Brushless motor provides longer motor life and more run time
  • Centrifugal fan produces air volume of 110-CFM
  • Air speed of 180-MPH
  • Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews

Note: battery not included.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
good price
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jun 11, 2020
:)
