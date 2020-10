Rakuten is offering KRASR Blu-Ray Thermal Technology Permanent Hair Remover for $12.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Comfortable scientific moderate way of hair removal, safe and painless with no side effects



Convenient to use, humanized designed 360 all-round remove excess body hair, easy to operate, safe and practical



Low processing sound by ultra-low mute mute technology



Perfect for use both on body and face



For men and women



LCD status screen



Battery level indicator