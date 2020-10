Walmart is offering this Lasko My Heat Personal Electric Heater (3 Colors) for only $10.45 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Available in 3 colors (white, blue, & black)



100-200 watt heater



For indoor and outdoor use



Dimensions: 5.8" L x 4.4" W x 7.25" H



Received 4+ stars from over 390 reviews

Compare to $17.08 at Home Depot and $19.99 at Lowe's.