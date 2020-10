Best Buy is offering this Lenovo Smart Clock w/ Google Assistant for just $39.99 with free shipping.



Alternatively, get it at Home Depot for the same price.



Product Details:

Voice-activated



4" IPS touch screen



Create custom schedules



Effortlessly control more than 30,000 smart devices that work with Google Assistant



Built-in Google Assistant



Features a wireless multiroom audio technology



USB port



Received 4+ stars from over 1,440 reviews!