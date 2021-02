Best Buy is offering Unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Cell Phone for only $349.99 with activation today, plus shipping is free.



Details:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor



Android 9.0 Pie



6.4" FullVision OLED display with 2340 x 1080 resolution and 403 ppi



13.0MP + 12.0MP dual rear-camera setup with OIS+, Dual PDAF, and Google Lens



32.0MP front-facing camera with Beauty Shot and Makeup Pro features



Received 4.5 stars from over 275 reviews!