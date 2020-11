Best Buy is offering this Logitech Bluetooth Multidevice Keyboard for just $19.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Lets you move seamlessly between 3 connected Bluetooth-enabled devices



Holds most phones and tablets at an optimum angle for reading while you type



Allows you to wirelessly connect to your compatible devices



Windows, Mac, Chrome, Android, and iOS compatible



Received 4+ stars from over 3,520 reviews!

Office Depot also same price