Fossil Luther Chronograph Black Watch + Ships Free
$47.40 $175.00
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
Fossil has the Luther Chronograph Black Watch for only $47.40 with code EXTRA40 (extra 40% off) with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Collection: Luther Chrono
  • Movement Type: Quartz Chronograph
  • Case Size: 44mm
  • Strap Material: Stainless Steel
  • Water Resistant: 5 ATM
  • Received 4.6 stars out of 35+ reviews

