Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

32GB All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet (4 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$59.99 $89.99
Jul 19, 2020
Expires : 07/30/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 32GB All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet (4 Colors) for only $59.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • 8" HD display
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor
  • Introducing Game Mode - a distraction-free and optimized gaming experience
  • Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,735 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon Free Shipping electronics tablet kids Tablet Tech Fire HD Amazon Fire HD
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
50% Off or More Amazon Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian
$8.99 $10.99
Amazon
Amazon
18-Oz Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$4.35 $11.49
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Round Griddle
$14.88 $33.18
Amazon
Amazon
Professional Muscle Massage Gun
$26.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
$19.99 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Indoor Cycling Bike w/ LCD Display
$268.99 $359.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Hot Wheels Id '15 Jaguar F-Type Project 7
$3.59 $6.99
Amazon
Amazon
Disney Storybook 2020 Advent Calendar
$19.99 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
Disposable 3-Ply Face Mask (50-ct)
$2.92 $42.88
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Target
Target
Black Friday 2020 Sale Announced
NEWS
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Black Friday 2020 Ad Just Released!
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
'Prep for the Holidays' Event
SALE
Cashback Available
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Samsung
Samsung
Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra 5G
$9.73/mo $27/mo
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Hyper E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike (2 Options)
$398.00 $798.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
$228.00 $499.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pack Jetstream Smart Plugs
$10.00 $24.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Samsung
Samsung
Up to $2,000 Off Early Black Friday TV Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
KOKODI LCD Writing Tablet, 10 Inch Colorful Toddler Doodle Board Drawing Tablet, Erasable Reusable Electronic Drawing Pads, Educational and Learning Toy for 2-6 Years Old Boy and Girls (Blue)
$16.99 $19.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation 8" Tablet 32GB Pink B07WJS3QDX
$79.99 $139.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow