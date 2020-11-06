Samsonite has this Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack (3 Colors) for only $39.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for laptops from 13" to 15.6"



SmartSleeve slides over upright handles for easy mobility



Padded Tablet/iPad pocket, and front pocket organization for all of your business needs



TSA Checkpoint-Friendly



Received 4+ stars out of 570+ reviews

Compare to $82.49 on Amazon and $105.00 at Walmart.