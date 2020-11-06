Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Samsonite Coupons »

Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack (3 Colors) + F/S

$39.99 $110.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/16/20
Samsonite Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Samsonite has this Novex Perfect Fit Laptop Backpack (3 Colors) for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Perfect Fit adjustable laptop system provides a custom fit for laptops from 13" to 15.6"
  • SmartSleeve slides over upright handles for easy mobility
  • Padded Tablet/iPad pocket, and front pocket organization for all of your business needs
  • TSA Checkpoint-Friendly
  • Received 4+ stars out of 570+ reviews

Compare to $82.49 on Amazon and $105.00 at Walmart.

Related to this item:

Free Shipping Laptop Backpacks Samsonite laptop backpack Bags Travel Bags Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
eBay
eBay
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Retina Core I5 1.6GHz 128GB SSD 8GB RAM French Keyboard
$1499.95
Lamps Plus
Lamps Plus
Varaluz Bodie 26"W Havana Gold and Carbon 6-Light Chandelier - #59D36 | Lamps Plus
$503.20 $629.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Lamps Plus
Lamps Plus
Varaluz Flow 36"W Hammered Ore Kitchen Island Light Pendant - #9R763 | Lamps Plus
$639.20 $799.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Lamps Plus
Lamps Plus
Varaluz Chroman Empire 5 1/2" Wide Chrome Mini Pendant
$183.20 $229.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
eBay
eBay
Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (256GB SSD, Intel Core I5 8th Gen., 3.60 GHz, 8GB) Laptop - Silver - MREC2LL/A (October, 2018) for Sale Online
$895
Lamps Plus
Lamps Plus
Simplicite 9" Wide Smoke Glass Mini Pendant
$89.60 $112.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Neat Bumblebee Desktop USB Microphone with Headphones and USB Hub
$119.99 $144.95
Cashback Available
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Neat Widget B Desktop USBhttps://www.focuscamera.com/neat-widget-b-deskt Condenser Microphone with Headphones and 4-Port USB Hub
$69.99 $94.97
Cashback Available
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Knox Gear Shock Mount for Blue Snowball and Snowball Ice Microphones
$19.99 $41.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
DogRook Rechargeable Dog Bark Collar - Humane, No Shock Barking Collar - W/2 Vibration & Beep Modes - Small, Medium, Large Dogs Breeds - No Harm Training - Automatic Action Without Remote - Adjustable
$21.65 $47.97
eBay
eBay
NEW HP 15 FHD AMD Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3.70 GHz 128 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Windows 10
$594.99
eBay
eBay
Upgraded Dell Latitude E6530 15in. 300GB, IntelCore I7, 2.9GHz, 8GB Win10 Pro
$265.69
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Audio-Technica PRO 35 Cardioid Condenser Clip-on Instrument Microphone with Portable Phantom Power Supply
$163.90 $229.00
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Dell Inspiron 15 3583 15.6" Laptop: Celeron 4205U,1.8GHz, 4GB, 128GB SSD UHD Gra
$399.99
Dell Refurbished Computers
Dell Refurbished Computers
Dell Precision 5820 - No Operating System
$1,199.0 $2,169.0
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Dell Notebook E5450-i5 2,7ghz-8gb Ram-240gb Ssd-14, 1-win10pro Ex Demo
$353.67
eBay
eBay
CHUWI HeroBook Pro 14.1" Laptop Windows10 Intel N4000 Borderless 8+256G Notebook
$499.99
eBay
eBay
Dell Inspiron 15 5593 15.6 Inch (256GB, Intel Core I5 10th Gen., 1GHz, 8GB)... 884116345763
$550.00
eBay
eBay
Laptop Teclast F15 15,6 Inch Intel N4100 8 GB RAM Ddr4 ROM 256 Intel SSDs Graf
$607.98
eBay
eBay
New Lenovo Flex 5 14'' 2-in-1 FHD Touchscreen Laptop Ryzen 7 4700U 16GB 512GB 194632976151
$949.49
eBay
eBay
Lenovo ThinkPad T490s 14" I5-8265U 16GB 256GB FHD Laptop Notebook
$695.00