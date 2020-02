Amazon customers who want to try Amazon's Mobile shopping app for the first time can get a free $10 off $20+ code on their next purchase when they sign into the app by June 30, 2020.



App-Exclusive Benefits:

Using your phone’s camera to locate items with a single tap



Track orders in real-time and get notifications so you know when your delivery will arrive



Find items faster, have Alexa help you re-order, track an order, or search for items



Use the app’s chat feature to easily connect with customer service