Walmart

Walmart

Philips Pro Trimmer Series 7000 w/ Pouch + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$24.99 $149.99
Dec 31, 2019
Expires : 01/31/20
Walmart is having the Philips Multigroom Pro Trimmer Series 7000 w/ Pouch & 10 Accessories in Open box for only $24.99 (Reg. $149.99) with free shipping!

Details:
Grooming kit with a full-size metal guard trimmer, body groom shaver, body trimming comb, beard comb, mini foil shaver, detail trimmer, eyebrow comb and tube nose trimmer60 minutes of cordless use after 1-hour chargeTurbo power boost for fast results on thick hairFully water resistant for use in the shower & easy cleaningSkin-friendly, high performance trimmer blades21mm detail trimmer for fine lines, small areas and detailsComfortably remove unwanted hairs, guaranteed no pullingAll-in-one, head-to-toe styling

