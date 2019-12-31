Walmart is having the Philips Multigroom Pro Trimmer Series 7000 w/ Pouch & 10 Accessories in Open box for only $24.99 (Reg. $149.99) with free shipping!



Details:

Grooming kit with a full-size metal guard trimmer, body groom shaver, body trimming comb, beard comb, mini foil shaver, detail trimmer, eyebrow comb and tube nose trimmer60 minutes of cordless use after 1-hour chargeTurbo power boost for fast results on thick hairFully water resistant for use in the shower & easy cleaningSkin-friendly, high performance trimmer blades21mm detail trimmer for fine lines, small areas and detailsComfortably remove unwanted hairs, guaranteed no pullingAll-in-one, head-to-toe styling