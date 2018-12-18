Best Buy is offering this Apple HomePod (2 Colors) for only $199.99 with free shipping. Plus, new subscribers get 4 months of Apple Music for free!



Details:

Breakthrough speaker with amazing sound



Spatial awareness that senses its location



Built to bring out the best in Apple Music



Learns what you like based on what you play



Intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks



Controls your smart home accessories



Requires iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 11.2.5 or later for setup



Received 4+ stars from over 4,100 reviews!