Walmart has this Ring 2 Wi-Fi Enabled Security Video Doorbell for just $96.99 with free shipping!



Or, get it for $99.98 at Lowe's with free in-store pickup.



Product Details:

Includes doorbell with 2 faceplates, mounting hardware, & USB charging cable



Motion sensors with adjustable motion zones



Infrared night vision



Full HD 1920x1080p video



Two-way audio with noise cancelation



Compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows 10 smartphones and tablets



Weather-resistant design; -5F to 120F temperature range



Quick-release built-in rechargeable lithium battery

Compare to $169.00 on Amazon and $169.99 at Best Buy.