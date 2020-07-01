Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ring Spotlight Cam + Amazon Echo Show 5 (F/S)
FREE SHIPPING
$159.00 $288.99
Jun 28, 2020
Expires : 07/09/20
Amazon is offering Ring Spotlight Cam + Amazon Echo Show 5 for only $159 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Connect your Ring camera w/ Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when motion is detected
  • Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet & PC
  • Compact 5.5" smart display with Alexa ready to help
  • Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates & more
  • Watch movies, TV shows, and your daily flash briefing
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,235 reviews!

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shafiq1
shafiq1 (L1)
Jul 01, 2020
Good deal, i found just now an was trying to post it.
Likes Reply
