Amazon is offering Ring Spotlight Cam + Amazon Echo Show 5 for only $159 with free shipping!



Details:

Connect your Ring camera w/ Alexa then enable announcements to be alerted when motion is detected



Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet & PC



Compact 5.5" smart display with Alexa ready to help



Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates & more



Watch movies, TV shows, and your daily flash briefing



Received 4+ stars from over 2,235 reviews!