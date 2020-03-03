uper Strong Suction: The vacuum robot maximizes increase vacuum power with 1400Pa of suction for pick up everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur much deeper, 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas and other furniture for thoroughly clean

Upgraded Smart Protection: Fully upgraded anti-collision & anti-drop intelligent sensor technology plus pressure-sensitive soft bumper, guide the robotic vacuum cleaner navigate around obstacles and avoid to fall down from stairs and edges

110mins Constant Runtime: Powered by a 2600mAh high-capacity Li-ion battery, the vacuum cleaner supports up to 110 minutes of quiet but powerful suction cleaning, auto-recharge allows the automatic vacuum robot always ready to clean



Discount code: 55EM56EO 55% off

Original price: $219.99

Discount price: $98.99