55% off Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$98.99 $219.99
+ Free Shipping
uper Strong Suction: The vacuum robot maximizes increase vacuum power with 1400Pa of suction for pick up everything from small particles to large debris and pet fur much deeper, 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas and other furniture for thoroughly clean
Upgraded Smart Protection: Fully upgraded anti-collision & anti-drop intelligent sensor technology plus pressure-sensitive soft bumper, guide the robotic vacuum cleaner navigate around obstacles and avoid to fall down from stairs and edges
110mins Constant Runtime: Powered by a 2600mAh high-capacity Li-ion battery, the vacuum cleaner supports up to 110 minutes of quiet but powerful suction cleaning, auto-recharge allows the automatic vacuum robot always ready to clean

Discount code: 55EM56EO 55% off
Original price: $219.99
Discount price: $98.99

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 03, 2020
Updated w/ code
