This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Samsung 65" Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV

$822.99 $2299.95
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/22/20
About this Deal

Right now ebay is offering this Samsung 65" Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV for only $822.99 when you use code PLUGGEDIN (15% off $50+ on select electronic purchases) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 QLED Panel
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
  • Motion Rate 240 Technology
  • Built-In Wi-Fi & Ethernet Connectivity

Compare to $899.00 at Sam's Club.

Free Shipping Samsung electronics tv Smart TV Tech Television 4K TV
Comments

