Samsung 65" Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV
$822.99
$2299.95
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/22/20
About this Deal
|Right now ebay is offering this Samsung 65" Ultra HD 4K Smart QLED TV for only $822.99 when you use code PLUGGEDIN (15% off $50+ on select electronic purchases) at checkout with free shipping!
Details:
Compare to $899.00 at Sam's Club.
