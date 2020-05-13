Price drop (was $79.99)! Best Buy is offering this Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A10e w/ 32GB for only $49.99 when you activate today through Sprint with free shipping.



Note: see this offer by clicking "Add to Cart", and then select the Sprint option.



Details:

Octa-core 1.6GHz processor with 2GB of RAM



5.8" PLS TFT touch screen



8.0MP rear-facing camera



4G LTE speed



Android 9

Compare to $134.99 at Walmart and $164.95 on Amazon.