Best Buy

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A20 Phone (Sprint & Verizon)
FREE SHIPPING
$149.99 $249.99
Jan 13, 2020
10  Likes 4  Comments
21
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Back Again! Best Buy is offering this Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A20 Cell Phone, Black (32GB) for just $149.99 when you activate today through Sprint. Plus, shipping is free or opt for free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Octa-core 1.8GHz processor with 3GB of RAM
  • Android 9
  • Universal Unlocked
  • 4G LTE speed
  • 6.4" Super AMOLED touch screen
  • Dual rear-facing cameras and front camera
  • 32GB internal memory plus microSD slot
  • Your fingerprint keeps your phone secure
  • Access to Google Play

Compare to $249.99 at Amazon.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 05, 2019
$99.99 With New Line, Upgrade Price Is $199.99
Meechai
Meechai (L1)
Dec 05, 2019
nice
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 19, 2019
Still Available
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 29, 2019
Price W/ Activation
