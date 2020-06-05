Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sams Club Coupons »

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smart Watch 44mm

$209.98 $269.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/10/20
Sams Club Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering members this Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smart Watch 44mm for only $209.98 with free shipping.

Note: Must login to see the price.

Details:
  • Shocking Values
  • Compatible with Android and iOS devices
  • Samsung Pay
  • Super AMOLED display
  • Heart health monitoring
  • Bluetooth Connected, even on the move

Related to this item:

Free Shipping Samsung electronics watch Sams Club Samsung Galaxy Smart Watches Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 05, 2020
Back Again
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14” FHD Touch Display, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Glossy, Stylus, Windows 10 Home, Fingerprint Reader, Bespoke Black, TM420IA-DB71T
$699.99
Vanns
Vanns
Samsung 75 Inch Flat QLED 8K Q900 Series Smart TV - QN75Q900RBFXZA
$3139.99
Amazon
Amazon
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earphones (Ships Free)
$77.21
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Pre-Order! Up To $800 Off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
HyperX Cloud Stinger S – Gaming Headset, for PC, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Lightweight, Memory Foam, Soft Leatherette, Durable Steel Sliders, Swivel-to-Mute Noise-Cancelling Microphone
$59.99
Newegg
Newegg
Samsung 55" Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (QN55Q90TAFXZA, 2020 Model) - Newegg.com
$1597.99 $1799.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Silicon Power 128GB R/W Up to 100/ 80MB/s Superior Pro Micro SDXC UHS-I (U3), V30 4K A1, High Speed MicroSD Card with Adapter
$13.99
eBay
eBay
Invicta Men's Watch Coalition Forces Quartz Black and Blue Dial Bracelet 31145 886678368419
$130.25 $1095.00
Amazon
Amazon
Webcam with Microphone-1080P USB Webcam,Web Cameras for Computers with 110-Degree Wide View Angle, for Laptop,Desktop,Video Calling Recording Conferencing
$14.99 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
Mp3 Player with FM Radio
$7.76 $25.89
Amazon
Amazon
Wireless Earbuds, Goojodoq Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds 2020
$17.99
Amazon
Amazon
KROSER Travel Laptop Backpack 17.3 Inch XL Heavy Duty Computer Backpack with USB Charging Port RFID Pockets Water-Repellent Business College Daypack Stylish Big School Laptop Bag for Men/Women-Black
$26 $45.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Smart Planet HDT‐1S Peanuts Snoopy Hot Dog Toaster, Red
$ 32.95 $34.99
Amazon
Amazon
Series 2 Controller
$152.89
Walmart
Walmart
Greenworks 12-Inch 24V Cordless String Trimmer, 2.0 AH Battery Included 21342
$93.62
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Sony XBR-85X900H 85-Inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV (2020 Model)
$2498.00 $2798.00
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
Greenworks 12-Inch 24V Cordless String Trimmer/Edger, 2.0Ah Battery Included ST24B210
$107.88
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Sony X950H 55-Inch Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Android Smart TV
$1598.00 1698
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
PowerSmart PS76110A 20V Lithium-Ion Cordless String Trimmer, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger Included
$59.24
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Sony KD-55X750H 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV (2020 Model) and HT-S100F 2.0 Channel Soundbar Bundle
$698.00 $728.00
Cashback Available
FocusCamera
FocusCamera
Sony XBR-65A8H 65-Inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2020 Model)
$2,298.0 $2,798.0
Cashback Available