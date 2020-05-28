Now with a $50 Best Buy Gift Card for free!



For a limited time, Best Buy is offering this Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB for free when you signup for 24-month Sprint Monthly installments or a 18-month Spring Flex Lease. Shipping is free as well.



Features:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform



Android 9.0 Pie OS



4G LTE speed



6.4" cinematic Infinity Display with 3040 x 1440 resolution



Up to 16.0MP pro-grade camera



10.0MP in-display dual front portrait camera

What's Included

Headset (tuned by AKG)



Micro-USB connector



Owner's Manual



Power adapter



SIM card removal tool



Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB Memory Cell Phone



Screen protector



USB connector (USB-C)



USB-C