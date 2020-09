Best Buy is offering this Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 w/ 64GB for only $349.99 plus free shipping when you activate today through Sprint or Verizon!



Details:

Universal Unlocked



5.8" Super AMOLED HD touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5



12.0MP rear-facing camera



64GB internal memory plus a microSD slot



Intelligent Bixby interface



Unlocks with a look



Received 4+ stars from over 4,990 reviews!

Compare to $449.99 on Amazon.