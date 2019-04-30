Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB (Ships Free)

$365.11 $499.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/13/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB for only $365.11 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Universal Unlocked
  • 5.8" Super AMOLED HD touch screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • 12.0MP rear-facing camera
  • 64GB internal memory plus a microSD slot
  • Intelligent Bixby interface
  • Unlocks with a look
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,590 reviews!

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 30, 2019
omg is this a new phone or a used phone cause this a great deal and i want it like right now
Reply
