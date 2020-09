Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds in 2 Colors (Refurbished) for only $54.99 with free shipping.



Also available for the same price in silver.



Product Details:

Get up to 13 hours* of battery life when you are on the go



IPX2 splash-resistant technology



Android and iOS compatible



Built-in microphone



Bluetooth 5.0 interface



Includes:

3 pairs of ear tips

3 pairs of secure fit wingtips

Charging case (252 mAh)



Received 4 stars out of 275 reviews!