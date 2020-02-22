Amazon is offering this JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for only $59.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets and take turns playing impressive stereo sound



Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime



Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water



Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speaker is



Received 4+ stars from over 23,535 reviews!