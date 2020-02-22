Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker (F/S)

$59.99 $75.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/24/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for only $59.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets and take turns playing impressive stereo sound
  • Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime
  • Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water
  • Dual external passive radiators demonstrate just how powerful your speaker is
  • Received 4+ stars from over 23,535 reviews!

