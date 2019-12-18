Best Buy is offering an Amazon Smart Plug for only $4.99 when you order via Alexa Voice-Only Deals with free shipping!



Compare to $24.99 on Amazon! 4.6 Starts from over 23,000 Customer Reviews,



How to Order:

Say "Alexa, enable Best Buy" to Alexa enabled device

Sign in to your Best Buy account to complete the linking process

Say, "Alexa, launch Best Buy"

Say, "Alexa, ask Best Buy about Voice-Only Deals"

Order Amazon Smart Plug

Your final price should be $4.99 + tax

More Details:

You can get Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled devices for $4.99 through the same process



You won’t find these deals on BestBuy.com or in Best Buy stores