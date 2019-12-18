Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon Smart Plug via Alexa Voice-Only Deals
FREE SHIPPING
$4.99 $24.99
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 12/21/19
31  Likes 2  Comments
About this Deal

Best Buy is offering an Amazon Smart Plug for only $4.99 when you order via Alexa Voice-Only Deals with free shipping!

Compare to $24.99 on Amazon! 4.6 Starts from over 23,000 Customer Reviews,

How to Order:
  1. Say "Alexa, enable Best Buy" to Alexa enabled device
  2. Sign in to your Best Buy account to complete the linking process
  3. Say, "Alexa, launch Best Buy"
  4. Say, "Alexa, ask Best Buy about Voice-Only Deals"
  5. Order Amazon Smart Plug
  6. Your final price should be $4.99 + tax

More Details:
  • You can get Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled devices for $4.99 through the same process
  • You won’t find these deals on BestBuy.com or in Best Buy stores

amazon Free Shipping electronics Best Buy Alexa Smart Home Smart Device Tech Accessories
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Now $4.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 18, 2019
Click deal and scroll to the bottom of the page to see deal
