Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB (Verizon)
$199.99
$249.99
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal
|Best Buy has this Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB for only $199.99 with same-day activation via Verizon! Shipping is free.
Product Details:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor
Android 10
Universal unlocked
4G LTE speed
6.4" FHD+ Max Vision display
16.0MP triple camera system
Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby
Advanced water-repellent design
Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews
Compare to $249.98 at Sam's Club.
Related to this item:Free Shipping electronics phone smartphone Cell Phone Best Buy Motorola Tech Accessories
What's the matter?