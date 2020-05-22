Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB (Verizon)

$199.99 $249.99
+ Free Shipping
Best Buy has this Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB for only $199.99 with same-day activation via Verizon! Shipping is free.

Product Details:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor
Android 10
Universal unlocked
4G LTE speed
6.4" FHD+ Max Vision display
16.0MP triple camera system
Dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby
Advanced water-repellent design
Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews
Compare to $249.98 at Sam's Club.

Comments (4)

chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 22, 2020
nice Phone😍
EnsoSalesman
EnsoSalesman (L2)
May 01, 2020
I like the smartphone.
richrauch
richrauch (L1)
Apr 30, 2020
"Compare to $249.98 at Sam's Club"?? Might as well compare to $249.99 at Best Buy. This is $99.99 because, unlike the others, it requires activation and a contract.
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 29, 2020
Good discount
