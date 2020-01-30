Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Samsung Galaxy S10e w/ 128GB (4 Colors) | Verizon

$10.41/m $31.25/m
+ Free Shipping
Best Buy is offering this Samsung Galaxy S10e w/ 128GB in 4 colors for only $10.41/mo when you purchase on a 24-month Verizon device plan. Shipping is free with your purchase.

Details:
  • Available in 3 colors (black, prism blue, flamingo pink, & white)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform
  • Android 9.0 Pie OS
  • 4G LTE speed
  • Up to 16.0MP pro-grade camera
  • 5.8" cinematic Infinity Display with 2280 x 1080 resolution
  • Received 4+ stars from over 460 reviews

Compare to $22.91/mo at Verizon, $31.25/mo at Target, and $24.96/mo at Walmart.

Comments (2)

shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Jan 30, 2020
cool deal need to get
Reply
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Jan 30, 2020
Oooh I want this phone!
Reply
