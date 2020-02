Office Depot is offering this SanDisk 480GB Solid State Drive for only $59.99 with free shipping!



Details:

480GB internal SanDisk solid state drive



SSD Plus is shock resistant and vibration resistant



Faster boot-up and shut-down times than traditional hard disks



Write speed: 445 Mbps. Read speed: 535 Mbps.



SATA 600 interface allows use in a wide range of devices



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Compare to $64.99 at Best Buy.