Walmart

75" Sceptre 4K UHD LED TV (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$719.99 $1799.99
Sep 03, 2020
Lowest price! Walmart is offering this 75" Sceptre 4K UHD LED TV for only $699.99 with free shipping!

Features:
Screen Size (Diag.): 74.5"
Backlight Type: LED
Resolution: 2160p
High Dynamic Range (HDR)
Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees
Number of Colors: 16.7 M
OSD Language: English, Spanish, French
Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2
Noise Reduction and Weak Signal Enhancement

Free Shipping electronics Walmart movies tv LED TV Sceptre 4K Smart TV
dsvictor40
dsvictor40 (L2)
Sep 03, 2020
now $719.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 28, 2020
Price drop now $599.99
Enzeraika
Enzeraika (L1)
Oct 07, 2019
Whoa, huge savings
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jun 23, 2019
Price drop $729.99
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Nov 01, 2018
Price drop, now $849.99
