Best Buy is offering Simple Mobile Apple IPhone SE Silver for only $59.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Apple A9 chip with M9 motion coprocessor



iOS 11



4G LTE speed



4" Retina touch screen with IPS technology



12.0MP rear-facing camera



32GB internal memory



Cloud support lets you access your files anywhere



Use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot



Your fingerprint keeps your phone secure