This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

Skylink Home Automation Security System Kit (F/S)
+ FREE SHIPPING
$99.99 $144.31
Jun 17, 2020
Expires : 06/17/20
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this Skylink Home Automation Security System Kit for only $99.99 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • Easy installation and do-it-yourself (DIY) with no monthly fees
  • Arm/disarm the system and monitor the sensor status with the Skylinknet smartphone app
  • Multiple arming features
  • Works w/ Amazon echo w/ Skylinknet Alexa skill
  • Use voice to control your alarm system and home automation devices
  • Receive push notifications at any time when sensors are activated
  • Add up to 100 devices (sensors or lighting receivers) & up to up to 10 security cameras
  • Received 4+ stars from over 200 reviews!
    Compare to $129.99 on Amazon and $179.99 at Home Depot.

    • 🏷 Deal tags

    home security Free Shipping security security camera Lowes Tech Accessories home security kit Home Alarms & Sensors
    💬 Comments

