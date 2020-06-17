Lowe's is offering this Skylink Home Automation Security System Kit for only $99.99 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.



Details:

Easy installation and do-it-yourself (DIY) with no monthly fees

Arm/disarm the system and monitor the sensor status with the Skylinknet smartphone app

Multiple arming features

Works w/ Amazon echo w/ Skylinknet Alexa skill

Use voice to control your alarm system and home automation devices

Receive push notifications at any time when sensors are activated

Add up to 100 devices (sensors or lighting receivers) & up to up to 10 security cameras

Received 4+ stars from over 200 reviews!

Compare to $129.99 on Amazon and $179.99 at Home Depot.