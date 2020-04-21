Newegg is offering Up to 60% Off Open Box Savings + Limited Quantity. Use coupon code PBMAR5FRT at online checkout to cut the price. Shipping is free on most items.



Notable Deals w/ Code PBMAR5FRT

Rosewill Portable Air Conditioner Fan & Dehumidifier for $139.99 ($279.99)



Rosewill Induction Cooker 1800-Watt, Induction Cooktop for $27.49 ($54.99)



Rosewill Food Dehydrator Machine for $79.99 ($159.99)