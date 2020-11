Walmart is offering this Yellow Jacket 5-Outlet Power Adapter for $3.99 (Reg. $20.46)! Shipping is free on orders over $35 or opt for free store pickup.



Details:

Adapter converts 1 outlet into 5 outlets

Provides temporary power for jobsites, workshops and garages

Circuit breaker protected

Outlets can be closed when not in use

Features 2 cord locks to secure cords

15 amp - 125 VAC - 60 hz - UL listed

Outdoor rated