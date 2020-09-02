Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Newly Free Apps (Apple & Android)

Newly Free Apps (Apple & Android)
Roundup
4 days ago
About this Deal

It's time for the Weekly Free App Roundup! This week, we have another round of apps that normally cost money, but now are 100% off!

Download Details:
  • For Apple iPhones, free apps will have a button that says GET
  • For Android phones, free apps will have a button that says INSTALL

Note: These newly free apps are available for a limited time only and will expire within the week that this is posted.

**Updated: 9/30/20**

Apple Apps on Sale
  • Subway Temple Surfers 3d Run Free (Reg. $4.99): Breathtaking adventure dream endless runner, he woke up in dreams with magic environment.

  • Lord of the Rings Quiz Free (Reg. 99¢): Do you know everything there is to know about movies of The Lord of the Rings? Try this challenging quiz that was made for fans of the movies to enjoy!

  • Circle o Fifths: Music Theory Free (Reg. 99¢): This handy music practice and theory tool can be a game changer to help you learn and even write your own songs.

  • Kids Paint Free (Reg. 99¢): A painting app for kids with random brush sizes and colors! Once you start the program, you will be shown a blank canvas, just start painting.

  • StoryToys Snow White Free (Reg. $1.99): A fun filled adventure featuring magic mirrors, disguises, poison apples and hidden treasure.

Android Apps on Sale
  • Word Search Fun Free (Reg. $1.99): A new word search game with more than 450,000 English hidden words, 4 different game modes to choose from and a lot of fun for all the fans of word search game!

  • Mystery of Fortune 3 Free (Reg. $3.99): Go for an adventure to find Meteor Dragon hidden deep inside of the dungeon and search for "the Ether Ambergris", the source of all magic.

  • WhamBam Warriors VIP Puzzle Free (Reg. $3.49): Collect your warriors and jump into a dungeon adventure!

  • Word Mania PRO Free (Reg. $1.99): A powerful dragon has revived monsters as ghosts!

  • Hills Legend: Action-Horror Free (Reg. 99¢): A first-person action horror game with a tense and creepy atmosphere, a frightening plot, the outcome of which will be a mystery to the very end.

Apple Apps Android games Google Play roundup Free Apps DP Roundup
Thanks! Worked!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
4 days ago
Take a look at these free apps for iPhone and Android!
wwhite0203
wwhite0203 (L1)
11 days ago
👍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
11 days ago
Nice !! 🤩
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
11 days ago
New apps for Halloween, kids and more! All for free.
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
18 days ago
New free apps this week for iPhone and Android!
dance17219
dance17219 (L1)
24 days ago
Nice deal
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
25 days ago
New free apps including puzzles, kids games and more!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
Sep 02, 2020
New app offers!
vamplibra
vamplibra (L3)
Aug 26, 2020
Check out this week's free apps!
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 05, 2020
superb deal
