It's time for the Weekly Free App Roundup! This week, we have another round of apps that normally cost money, but now are 100% off!
Download Details:
- For Apple iPhones, free apps will have a button that says GET
- For Android phones, free apps will have a button that says INSTALL
Note: These newly free apps are available for a limited time only and will expire within the week that this is posted.
**Updated: 9/30/20**
Apple Apps on Sale
- Subway Temple Surfers 3d Run Free (Reg. $4.99): Breathtaking adventure dream endless runner, he woke up in dreams with magic environment.
- Lord of the Rings Quiz Free (Reg. 99¢): Do you know everything there is to know about movies of The Lord of the Rings? Try this challenging quiz that was made for fans of the movies to enjoy!
- Circle o Fifths: Music Theory Free (Reg. 99¢): This handy music practice and theory tool can be a game changer to help you learn and even write your own songs.
- Kids Paint Free (Reg. 99¢): A painting app for kids with random brush sizes and colors! Once you start the program, you will be shown a blank canvas, just start painting.
- StoryToys Snow White Free (Reg. $1.99): A fun filled adventure featuring magic mirrors, disguises, poison apples and hidden treasure.
Android Apps on Sale
- Word Search Fun Free (Reg. $1.99): A new word search game with more than 450,000 English hidden words, 4 different game modes to choose from and a lot of fun for all the fans of word search game!
- Mystery of Fortune 3 Free (Reg. $3.99): Go for an adventure to find Meteor Dragon hidden deep inside of the dungeon and search for "the Ether Ambergris", the source of all magic.
- WhamBam Warriors VIP Puzzle Free (Reg. $3.49): Collect your warriors and jump into a dungeon adventure!
- Word Mania PRO Free (Reg. $1.99): A powerful dragon has revived monsters as ghosts!
- Hills Legend: Action-Horror Free (Reg. 99¢): A first-person action horror game with a tense and creepy atmosphere, a frightening plot, the outcome of which will be a mystery to the very end.