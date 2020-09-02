It's time for the Weekly Free App Roundup! This week, we have another round of apps that normally cost money, but now are 100% off!



Download Details:

For Apple iPhones , free apps will have a button that says GET



, free apps will have a button that says For Android phones, free apps will have a button that says INSTALL

Note: These newly free apps are available for a limited time only and will expire within the week that this is posted.



**Updated: 9/30/20**



Apple Apps on Sale

Subway Temple Surfers 3d Run Free (Reg. $4.99): Breathtaking adventure dream endless runner, he woke up in dreams with magic environment.

(Reg. $4.99): Breathtaking adventure dream endless runner, he woke up in dreams with magic environment.

Lord of the Rings Quiz Free (Reg. 99¢): Do you know everything there is to know about movies of The Lord of the Rings? Try this challenging quiz that was made for fans of the movies to enjoy!

(Reg. 99¢): Do you know everything there is to know about movies of The Lord of the Rings? Try this challenging quiz that was made for fans of the movies to enjoy!

Circle o Fifths: Music Theory Free (Reg. 99¢): This handy music practice and theory tool can be a game changer to help you learn and even write your own songs.

(Reg. 99¢): This handy music practice and theory tool can be a game changer to help you learn and even write your own songs.

Kids Paint Free (Reg. 99¢): A painting app for kids with random brush sizes and colors! Once you start the program, you will be shown a blank canvas, just start painting.

(Reg. 99¢): A painting app for kids with random brush sizes and colors! Once you start the program, you will be shown a blank canvas, just start painting.

StoryToys Snow White Free (Reg. $1.99): A fun filled adventure featuring magic mirrors, disguises, poison apples and hidden treasure.

Android Apps on Sale

Word Search Fun Free (Reg. $1.99): A new word search game with more than 450,000 English hidden words, 4 different game modes to choose from and a lot of fun for all the fans of word search game!

(Reg. $1.99): A new word search game with more than 450,000 English hidden words, 4 different game modes to choose from and a lot of fun for all the fans of word search game!

Mystery of Fortune 3 Free (Reg. $3.99): Go for an adventure to find Meteor Dragon hidden deep inside of the dungeon and search for "the Ether Ambergris", the source of all magic.

(Reg. $3.99): Go for an adventure to find Meteor Dragon hidden deep inside of the dungeon and search for "the Ether Ambergris", the source of all magic.

WhamBam Warriors VIP Puzzle Free (Reg. $3.49): Collect your warriors and jump into a dungeon adventure!

(Reg. $3.49): Collect your warriors and jump into a dungeon adventure!

Word Mania PRO Free (Reg. $1.99): A powerful dragon has revived monsters as ghosts!

(Reg. $1.99): A powerful dragon has revived monsters as ghosts!

Hills Legend: Action-Horror Free (Reg. 99¢): A first-person action horror game with a tense and creepy atmosphere, a frightening plot, the outcome of which will be a mystery to the very end.