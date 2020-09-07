Walmart has this 5-Quart Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil for just $12.38 after you submit this $10 rebate! Shipping is free on $35+.



Note: $10 rebate comes in the form of a Visa prepaid card. Register online or mail original register receipt(s) from a participating retailer dated between April 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020.



Product Details:

Helps to protect your engine from the five factors that damage engines over time



Provides outstanding engine wear protection and performance



Helps engines last longer by working to prevent damaging deposits and sludge buildup



Provides excellent internal engine heat protection and low temperatures



Helps to control oxidation to prevent oil breakdown and maintain excellent viscosity for up to 10,000 miles between oil changes



Received 4.9 stars out of 499 reviews!