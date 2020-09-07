Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5-Quart Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil
$22.38 $25.47
Jul 09, 2020
($12.38 after rebate)
Expires : 09/30/20
About this Deal

Walmart has this 5-Quart Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil for just $12.38 after you submit this $10 rebate! Shipping is free on $35+.

Note: $10 rebate comes in the form of a Visa prepaid card. Register online or mail original register receipt(s) from a participating retailer dated between April 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020.

Product Details:
  • Helps to protect your engine from the five factors that damage engines over time
  • Provides outstanding engine wear protection and performance
  • Helps engines last longer by working to prevent damaging deposits and sludge buildup
  • Provides excellent internal engine heat protection and low temperatures
  • Helps to control oxidation to prevent oil breakdown and maintain excellent viscosity for up to 10,000 miles between oil changes
  • Received 4.9 stars out of 499 reviews!

