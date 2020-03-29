ACDelco Professional Engine Oil Filter - You Save $6.88 (76%)
$3.97
$9.07
($2.47 after rebate)
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|Amazon is offering ACDelco Professional Engine Oil Filter for 70¢(Reg. $9.07) with mail in rebate. Shipping is free on orders over $25+
Product Details :
Is 20 to 25 percent smaller in size, yet has more filtration media for greater capacity
Has 10 times more open area in the core for improved flow
Has a steel shell, threaded plate assembly, and leaf spring that can all be recycled
Has a non metallic cartridge that can be crushed to remove oil and can then be used as an energy source
Has a lubricity gasket for reduced installation torque
Related to this item:amazon home Automotive Amazon Prime Vehicle car repair Oil Filter Automotive parts
What's the matter?