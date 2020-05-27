Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Now's the Time to Buy a Tesla (Prices Drop Up to 6%)

News
Thinking of buying a Tesla? Now's the time! Almost every Tesla is now cheaper as the company attempts to spur demand as the nation exists the coronavirus lockdown.

The Tesla Model 3 is now selling for $2,000 cheaper with the cheapest version now selling for $37,990 (was $39,990). In addition, the Model S and the Model X are up to 6% cheaper, and the Model X SUV is now starting from $79,990 (was $84,990).

Does this price drop make you want to buy a Tesla now? Let us know below.

