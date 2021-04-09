Walmart is offering Mobil 1 5W-30 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil, 5 Qt for $9.37 after rebate. Shipping is free on $35+



Note: Mobil 1 Advanced Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5W-20, 5 Quart for $12.37 with rebate.



Here’s how to submit:

1. Rebate form https://acbincentives.com/mobil1/

2. Enter your email address and a password to register

3. Enter your contact information and submit

4. Verify your email address

5. Log in to the rebate site

6. Choose Submit Your Rebate from the top menu

7. Fill in the Retailer (Walmart), Purchase date, Receipt, or invoice

8. Choose the product purchased

9. Select your Visa prepaid card type (Virtual or Physical)

10. Upload an image of your receipt with the eligible product circled

11. Agree to Terms and then submit Rebate