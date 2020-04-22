Price drop (was $35)! Kohl's is offering The Big One Reversible Comforters in multiple colors & sizes for as low as $27.99 with code YOUSAVE20 Free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Product Details:

Reversible



Twin: 86'' x 62''



Full / queen: 86'' x 86''



King: 86'' x 102''



Polyester



Received 4+ stars from over 1,480 reviews