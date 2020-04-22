Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Price Drop! The Big One Comforters (Mult. Colors)
$27.99 $119.99
May 14, 2020
Expires : 05/17/20
About this Deal

Price drop (was $35)! Kohl's is offering The Big One Reversible Comforters in multiple colors & sizes for as low as $27.99 with code YOUSAVE20 Free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Product Details:
  • Reversible
  • Twin: 86'' x 62''
  • Full / queen: 86'' x 86''
  • King: 86'' x 102''
  • Polyester
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,480 reviews

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 22, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 10, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
