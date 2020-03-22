This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Offer
Mar 22, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
26 Likes 3 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, Kohl's is sending an email with an extra 40%, 30% or 20% off mystery coupon that you can use on any purchase throughout the day online with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Note: offer is valid for one-time use only.
Shop These Categories Below:
What's the matter?