This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
Apr 11, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
31 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Today only, check your email for a 40%, 30%, or 20% off mystery coupon to use on your Kohl's purchase! Plus, cardholders can use code APRMVCFREE for free shipping (no minmum), or non-cardholders can get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Note: coupon is valid for one-time use only.
Other Notable Offers:
What's the matter?