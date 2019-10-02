6-Pack The Big One Solid Washcloths (3 Colors)
$3.19
$9.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this 6-Pack The Big One Solid Washcloths (3 Colors) for only $3.19 when you use code ORCHARD at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Plus, get $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.
Product Details:
Related to this item:bathroom home Home Improvement towel kohls the big one bath towel Bed & Bath
What's the matter?