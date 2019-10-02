Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6-Pack The Big One Solid Washcloths (3 Colors)

$3.19 $9.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: Today
Kohl's is offering this 6-Pack The Big One Solid Washcloths (3 Colors) for only $3.19 when you use code ORCHARD at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Plus, get $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.

Product Details:
  • Available in 3 colors
  • 6-pack of washcloths
  • 13'' x 13'' (each)
  • Cotton terry cloth
  • Solid styling
  • Machine wash
  • Received 4+ stars from over 655 reviews!

Comments (3)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
2h ago
Today only!
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 02, 2019
Updated
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 26, 2019
Price drop
Reply
