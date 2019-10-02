Kohl's is offering this 6-Pack The Big One Solid Washcloths (3 Colors) for only $3.19 when you use code ORCHARD at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Plus, get $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.



Product Details:

Available in 3 colors



6-pack of washcloths



13'' x 13'' (each)



Cotton terry cloth



Solid styling



Machine wash



Received 4+ stars from over 655 reviews!