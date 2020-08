For a limited time, Pottery Barn is offering Adelise Reversible Floral Cotton Quilt & Shams on sale for $9.99, originally $59.50. Shipping is free with code SUMMER.



Features:

Front fabric is quilted of a 75% cotton/25% linen blend with 100% cotton batting.



Reverse fabric is 100% cotton.



Quilt and shams reverse to contrast print.



Shams feature an envelope closure.