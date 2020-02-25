Right now, Amazon has this 3-Ct Mrs. Meyer´s Clean Day Hand Soap for only $7.85 ($2.61 ea) when you 'clip' the $2.10 off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save.



Note: unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5 products. You can cancel you subscription at any time.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Hard-working, non-drying soap



Made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil



Garden-fresh rosemary hand soap has aromas of evergreen leaves and blushing mauve flowers



No parabens, phthalates , or artificial colors



None of products are tested on animals



Received 4+ stars out of 1,260+ reviews!

Compare to around $3.90 for a single bottle at Walmart, at Target and at Home Depot.