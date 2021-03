Lowest price (was $189)! Amazon has this Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (2 Colors) for only $169.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



GPS



Retina display



Swimproof



Optical heart sensor



Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks



Elevation



Emergency SOS



S3 chip with dual-core processor



WatchOS with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store



Received 4+ stars out of 116,265+ reviews