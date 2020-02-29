Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% Off All Aromatherapy & 3-Wick Candles + Extra 20%

50% Off
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/29/20
Bath & Body Works is offering 50% off All Aromatherapy & 3-Wick Candles, plus get an extra 20% off when you use code STARTFRESH at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on $10+ orders.

As an idea, get 3-Wick Candles for just $9.80 with code STARTFRESH (extra 20% off) at checkout.

