Bath & Body Works is offering 50% off All Aromatherapy & 3-Wick Candles, plus get an extra 20% off when you use code STARTFRESH at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on $10+ orders.



As an idea, get 3-Wick Candles for just $9.80 with code STARTFRESH (extra 20% off) at checkout.