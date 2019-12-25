Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

Up to 75% Off Semi-Annual Sale + Extra 20% Off $25
Dec 25, 2019
Expires : 01/20/20
About this Deal

Now through 1/20, Bath & Body Works is kicking off their up to 75% off Semi-Annual Sale! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.

Plus, save more by presenting this 20% off $25 coupon in-store [store locator].

Notable Semi-Annual Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Sale Personal Care Bath and Body Works Skin Care Body Care body lotion holiday gifts
💬 7  Comments

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 26, 2019
expires 01/20/2020
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 26, 2019
Sale is now effective
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Why was this deal Updated? I see nothing different from what i had 11days ago. Just a change of display pic??
limeade
limeade (L5)
Dec 25, 2019
The starting date is coming soon ! :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Yes it is in couple of hours ;)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 25, 2019
Effective tomorrow
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 13, 2019
Starts late December around the 26
