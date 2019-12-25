This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Expires : 01/20/20
Now through 1/20, Bath & Body Works is kicking off their up to 75% off Semi-Annual Sale! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.
Plus, save more by presenting this 20% off $25 coupon in-store [store locator].
Notable Semi-Annual Sale Categories:
