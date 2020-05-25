Costco
Bio Bidet Luxury Bidet Seat+F/S (Start 11/05)
FREE SHIPPING
$199.99
$369.99
15h ago
Expires : 11/19/20
1 Likes 3 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Costco is offering this Bio Bidet USPA 6800 Luxury Bidet Seat for just $399.99 with free shipping.
Product Details:
Dual Sided Wireless Remote, with User Presets
Nightlight, Soft Closing Seat/Lid
Warm Water, and Warm Air Dryer
Dual Nozzle with Adjustable Pressure
Oscillating Wide Clean, and Auto Wash feature
Received 4.5 stars out of 4,960+ reviews!
🏷 Deal Tagsbathroom Free Shipping toilet Costco Bidet Toilet Seat bio bidet toilet bidet seat
What's the matter?