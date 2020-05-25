Costco is offering this Bio Bidet USPA 6800 Luxury Bidet Seat for just $399.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Dual Sided Wireless Remote, with User Presets

Nightlight, Soft Closing Seat/Lid

Warm Water, and Warm Air Dryer

Dual Nozzle with Adjustable Pressure

Oscillating Wide Clean, and Auto Wash feature

Received 4.5 stars out of 4,960+ reviews!