Costco

Bio Bidet Luxury Bidet Seat+F/S (Start 11/05)
FREE SHIPPING
$199.99 $369.99
15h ago
Expires : 11/19/20
Costco is offering this Bio Bidet USPA 6800 Luxury Bidet Seat for just $399.99 with free shipping.

Product Details:
Dual Sided Wireless Remote, with User Presets
Nightlight, Soft Closing Seat/Lid
Warm Water, and Warm Air Dryer
Dual Nozzle with Adjustable Pressure
Oscillating Wide Clean, and Auto Wash feature
Received 4.5 stars out of 4,960+ reviews!

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
14h ago
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 25, 2020
Updated with new expiry date
Likes Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Feb 05, 2020
back again
Likes Reply
