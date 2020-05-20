Woot is offering this BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Attachment for only $24.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Details:

Design is 50% thinner than competing products



Simply turn the comfort grip control knob to activate



Easily adjust the bidet spray



Designed for an easy DIY installation



Received 4+ stars from over 1,895 reviews

Compare to $34.99 on Amazon and at Home Depot and at Walmart.