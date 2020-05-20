Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Attachment

$24.99 $34.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/20/20
About this Deal

Woot is offering this BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Attachment for only $24.99 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Details:
  • Design is 50% thinner than competing products
  • Simply turn the comfort grip control knob to activate
  • Easily adjust the bidet spray
  • Designed for an easy DIY installation
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,895 reviews

Compare to $34.99 on Amazon and at Home Depot and at Walmart.

Comments (3)

DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 20, 2020
Go ahead and make a small edit here. We'll approve you for credit and un-approve Amee22.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 20, 2020
ok
