This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Today Only! Bath & Body Works Body Care Just $4.80!
$6.00
$15.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 03/01/20
About this Deal
|Bath & Body Works is offering Body Care for just $4.80 when you use code STARTFRESH (extra 20% off) at checkout. Shipping adds $5.99 on orders over $10.
Related to this item:bath bathroom Skin Care Body Care health & beauty Bath & Body Works body lotion Fragrance Mist
What's the matter?