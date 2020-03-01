Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! Bath & Body Works Body Care Just $4.80!

$6.00 $15.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 03/01/20
About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is offering Body Care for just $4.80 when you use code STARTFRESH (extra 20% off) at checkout. Shipping adds $5.99 on orders over $10.

Comments (2)

yusbe0
yusbe0 (L1)
Mar 01, 2020
This offer is properly working, prices shown reflect saving.
Reply
